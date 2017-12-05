Robert Elmer Brackley (1938-2017)
STRONG - Robert Elmer Brackley, 79, passed away on Nov. 29, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in Strong, the son of Elmer and Elteene (Dill) Brackley.
Bob was educated in the schools of Strong and graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1956. On Sept. 19, 1959, he married Kathleen “Kay” Cushman at the Strong Methodist Church.
Over the years, he was self-employed as a dairy farmer, worked at Pratt’s Equipment (later Murray’s Equipment), and delivered the Lewiston Sun Journal newspaper for 25 years.
He was a member of the Strong United Methodist Church. Bob was an avid gardener, which was his passion. He enjoyed working on farm machinery-especially on the hay balers, being known to many as the “Baler man” and was considered to be one of the best in the state at repairing them. Bob loved his little toy poodle dogs.
Bob is survived by; his wife of 58 years, Kay Brackley of Strong; his daughter, Gayle White and husband Ron of Milo and Strong; his sons, David Brackley of Strong, Daniel Brackley and wife Pamela of Whiteville, NC, and Robert Brackley Jr. and wife Susan of Angier, NC; his sister, Virginia Piccirillo and husband Vito of Shirley, MA; 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation, 8 Sundance Lane, Newry, ME 04261, maineadaptive.org or to the Strong United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Attn: Harry Tiffany, PO Box 33, Strong, ME 04983.
On Saturday, December 9, 2017, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a funeral service will begin at 1 pm, at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Rd., in Strong, with Rev. Dee Webber officiating. Interment will follow at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.
Kay and family we are so very sorry to hear about your loss of Bob. We loved watching his garden grow every year! He took such great pride in that garden. May he now fly high with his magnificent set of wings!
Kay,
So very sorry for your loss.
Carol Mc
Condolences to my long time paper carrier, Kay, and the rest of the family.
Our condolences to Kay and all the members of her family.
Thoughts and prayers to the family
Kay and Family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Our community and church also suffers a loss. He was an amazing man whom I had known my entire life. My husband and I always went to him when we needed car repairs and inspections because we knew he would get the job done and be more than fair with charges for his work. My heart goes out to you all! You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bob's family..