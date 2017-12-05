Robert Elmer Brackley (1938-2017)

STRONG - Robert Elmer Brackley, 79, passed away on Nov. 29, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in Strong, the son of Elmer and Elteene (Dill) Brackley.

Bob was educated in the schools of Strong and graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1956. On Sept. 19, 1959, he married Kathleen “Kay” Cushman at the Strong Methodist Church.

Over the years, he was self-employed as a dairy farmer, worked at Pratt’s Equipment (later Murray’s Equipment), and delivered the Lewiston Sun Journal newspaper for 25 years.

He was a member of the Strong United Methodist Church. Bob was an avid gardener, which was his passion. He enjoyed working on farm machinery-especially on the hay balers, being known to many as the “Baler man” and was considered to be one of the best in the state at repairing them. Bob loved his little toy poodle dogs.

Bob is survived by; his wife of 58 years, Kay Brackley of Strong; his daughter, Gayle White and husband Ron of Milo and Strong; his sons, David Brackley of Strong, Daniel Brackley and wife Pamela of Whiteville, NC, and Robert Brackley Jr. and wife Susan of Angier, NC; his sister, Virginia Piccirillo and husband Vito of Shirley, MA; 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation, 8 Sundance Lane, Newry, ME 04261, maineadaptive.org or to the Strong United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Attn: Harry Tiffany, PO Box 33, Strong, ME 04983.

On Saturday, December 9, 2017, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a funeral service will begin at 1 pm, at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Rd., in Strong, with Rev. Dee Webber officiating. Interment will follow at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.