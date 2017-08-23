Robert F. Clough, Jr. (1961-2017)

EUSTIS – Robert F. Clough, Jr., "Bob," 55, of Chesterville, died accidentally in the early morning hours of Sunday Aug. 20, 2017, from injuries sustained in a fall at Natanis Campground.

He was born Sept. 9, 1961 in Farmington, a son of Robert F. and Doris Evelyn (Saunders) Clough, Sr.

He was a 1980 graduate of MT. Blue High School. Bob worked in the Construction industry until becoming disabled. He was a Highway Committee chairman for the Town of Chesterville. Bob will be remembered for his quiet and thoughtful nature, his love of NASCAR, fishing and camping with his friends.

He leaves his mother, Doris Bump of Berlin, NH; his dad, Robert Clough, Sr. and his wife, Joan Thomas of Farmington; sister, Sandra Clough of Farmington; Brother, Michael Bump and his wife, Chrissy of Berlin, NH and brothers Justin and Jarrod Clough of Mass.; one nephew, two nieces, one great-nephew and three great-nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1-5 p.m. at Chesterville Town Hall. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, ME. 04938.

His family invites you to share condolences and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation services provided by the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington.