Robert F. Violet (1919-1943)

PORT MORESBY, Territory of Papua, New Guinea – 1st Lt. Robert F. Violet, died Aug. 31, 1943 in New Guinea.

He was born Dec. 14, 1919, a son of Verne and Doris Violet and attended Farmington Normal School, know known as the University of Maine at Farmington. He was a musical young man who became a flight navigator in the 403rd Bombardment Squadron, 43rd Bombardment Group, who was killed in action on Aug. 31, 1943.

He predeceased his parents Verne and Doris Violet, and a brother Lawrence E. Violet. He is survived by nieces Lynn A. Violet, Northfield, N.H., Elizabeth A. Scott (Warren) and family of Farmington, Maine and nephew Kevin Robert Violet and son Jason of Gray, Maine.

Military graveside services will be held on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

Condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral care has been provided with the assistance of the United States Army Mortuary Affairs and the Wiles Remembrance Center~Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.