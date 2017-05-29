Robert Gilbert (1950-2017)

PORTLAND - Robert Gilbert, “Bob” 67, of Wilton, passed away Wednesday May 24 at Maine Medical Center, with his loving family at his side.

He was born May 24, 1950 in Rumford, a son of Shirley and Marilyn (Abbott) Gilbert.

He earned his BS in Secondary Education at the University of Maine at Farmington. He served as a Sergeant in the National Guard for six years.

He retired as the Transportation Manager at PalletOne in Livermore Falls.

Bob had a strong love for the outdoors and spent time hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed days at camp and time in his boat with his wife. He loved being with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandfather, uncle, brother and son.

He is loved by his wife of 47 years, Linda, of Wilton; their children: Andrea Desilets(Ted) of Spencer, MA and Michael Gilbert (Jennifer) of York, SC; grandchildren; Ryan Gilbert, Jordan Desilets and Rachel Gilbert; his mother, Marilyn Gilbert of W. Bethel; one brother, Reginald Gilbert and his wife, Rebecca Doncaster of W. Bethel two sister; Leeann (James) Kennie of North Yarmouth and Lindie (Steve) Blake of W. Bethel, several aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his dad.

His family invites you to share memories and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where you will be able to view his memorial tribute video.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 3 from 1-4 PM at The Tavern Terrace at the Bethel Inn. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to the University of Maine 4-H Camp & Learning Center at Bryant Pond 17 Conservation Lane, PO Box 188 Bryant Pond, Me. 04219. Cremation services are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.