Robert Gleichenhaus (1925-2017)

MT. VERNON - Robert Gleichenhaus, 92, of Mt. Vernon, died early Monday morning at his home in Mt. Vernon.

From his Brooklyn beginnings on March 14, 1925, to his move to Mt. Vernon, Maine in 1983; Robert Gleichenhaus - Robert, Bob G., Big Bob, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Bob - has made several stops on the way.

Many decisions in his life were dictated by the world at large; World War II of which he is a decorated U.S Navy veteran with a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Maine Silver Star; and his personal world where his heartfelt and unflinching responsibility to his mother and to his family altered the course of his professional endeavors. His success in business as a vice president of a women's apparel company was testament to his commitment to do what was necessary, to "do the right thing" and to take care of the family. At the same time, his contributions to building the State of Israel, which was as fundamental to him as his American patriotism, led to his being presented with the Golda Meir Medal, a prized possession.

Robert loved the city, New York, his, but also many others to which he and Bernadette, his wife of 40 years shared visits. Travel and food and new experiences were important but so were the preparations. Looking forward was a great part of the experience as was the planning. First to rise in the morning to seek the sites of the new spots, everywhere from New York, Ogunquit, Ireland, Amalfi coast, Venice, or Israel. Together, they have also loved the country; their home in Mount Vernon is filled with memories of that travel and with such varied interests! - cigars (good ones!), martini glasses, and the makings thereof, beautiful "things" and special worn-out sweatshirts, caps, along with his three piece suits, Gucci shoes, standout socks, and favorite coffee mugs attesting to his amazingly diverse and colorful personality. This complex man could be playful and silly dressed as Queen Easter at Purim, a matador at a local party one minute, and intensely serious giving sound and heartfelt advice or help to anyone in need.

His dry humor brought laughter to so many, the unexpected being his norm and his complex personality has made for the most one-of-a-kind relationships with family, friends, acquaintances and ANIMALS! His love, generosity and compassion for those in need was astonishing - both for those he knew and those he didn't. Often he voiced his dream for extreme wealth to enable him to give in the vain of the wealthiest. Sacrosanct were Sunday football, March Madness, dollar bets, Saturday mornings at the Community Center, watching CNN, and discussing reading, listening to jazz, and food!

He will be immeasurably missed by his devoted wife Bernadette; his son, Rob and his wife Tonja; their children Carly and Cole; daughter Sara, and her husband Richard, their daughter Mara; extended family, brother in-law Marty and his wife Fiora; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends and acquaintances.

Relatives and friends are invited to share with the family on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, where light refreshments will be served. Funeral services with military honors provided by the United States Navy, will be held Monday, March 27, 2017 at 12 p. m. at the Chapel at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to either the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water Street, Hallowell, ME 04341, www.travismills.org OR to the Holocaust Human Rights Center, 46 University Drive, Augusta, ME 04330, www.hhrcmaine.org.

