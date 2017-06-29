Robert H. Woodbury (1956-2017)

BANGOR - Robert H. Woodbury, 61, passed away June 25, 2017 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 16, 1956 in Winslow, the step-son of William Sullivan and son of Lorraine Hall.

On August 16, 2003, he married Ruth-Ellen Lancaster in Winslow. At the time of his death, he was employed with Thomas College as a custodian. Robert enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family, loved to go fishing and liked doing jigsaw puzzles.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Ruth-Ellen (Lancaster) Woodbury of Clinton; 2 sons, Robert Page and significant other Stephanie Bradford of Fairfield, Joshua Page and wife Lynn of Calais; daughter, Michelle Stiner of New Hampshire; 2 sisters, Jody O’Clair and husband James of Waterville, DeeDee Bureau and husband Scott of Fairfield Center; brother, Brian Woodbury of Waterville; step daughter, Stacey Reed and husband Eric of Clinton; 2 step sons, Chris Peace and wife Samantha of Florida, Rodney Waldron and significant other Chelsea Olivera; and the “apples of his eye," grandchildren, Liam Page, Christopher, Cody, and Keisha Peace, Marianna and Khyller Waldron, Gabrielle and Reese Reed, Alyssa and Breanna Stiner; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Leejane and brothers, Jimmy and Richard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Robert’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, National Maine Chapter, 77 Preble Street, Portland, Maine 04101.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.