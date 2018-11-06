Robert J. Bushey (1941-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Robert J. Bushey, 76, passed away November 2, 2018 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

He was born July 18, 1941 in Skowhegan, the son of Arthur and Gabrelle (Lapointe) Bushey.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School class of 1960, then attended Skowhegan Business School, graduating in 1962. On April 4, 1966 he married Judith Tweedie. Robert worked for AM International for many years, owned his own print shop, was a drivers license examiner for the state, and drove a school bus part time. He was a member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling. He especially enjoyed his time at his camp in Bingham.

Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith (Tweedie) Bushey of Norridgewock; 2 sons, Michael Bushey and wife Wanda of Smithfield, Jason Bushey of Bingham; daughter, Heather Dickey and husband Christopher of Madison; 2 sisters, Polly Adams and husband Robert of Arizona, Sue Bushey of Skowhegan; several grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Bushey.

At his request there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Robert's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976