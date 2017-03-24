Robert Jay ‘Bob’ Trask (1938-2017)

WILTON - Robert Jay 'Bob' Trask, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Wednesday, March 22 following a brief illness.

He was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Farmington, the son of Durward N. and Grace (Adams) Trask.

On July 25, 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Lida Jean Lake. Bob graduated from Wilton Academy in 1957 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Husson University in Bangor. He worked as an underwriter for Continental and CNA Insurance for 10 years in Boston and New York before returning to Wilton with Lida to raise their family. Bob worked with his father at Main Street Garage selling snowmobiles, used cars and lawn tractors, eventually taking over the business and moving it out onto Route 2 as Trask’s Incorporated.

Bob was a devoted father and grandfather. He was an Eagle Scout, a Cub Scout leader, and a Little League football coach. He was very involved in his children's activities and sports at Wilton Academy and Mt. Blue High School when they were growing up. In recent years he enjoyed attending all of the ball games, track meets, dance recitals, concerts, plays and other activities that his five grandchildren were involved in.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and explorer. He took the back roads whenever possible, and always looked for a new discovery, whether it was a beautiful view, or a field of brown eyed Susans. Bob’s first love was snowmobiling, which he did for nearly fifty years with his family and many friends every winter weekend. Bob was also a hunter and fisherman, and a dedicated long-time fan of the New England Patriots. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Lida in 2010. He married Joanne Mitchell-Trask on Sept. 21, 2013. The two had four years of fun together, including a 3-month 18,000 mile RV trip to Alaska and back, which fulfilled a lifelong dream.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife Joanne Mitchell-Trask of Livermore; his son David Trask and his children Olivia (Trask) Labrecque and her husband Peter, and Nathaniel Trask of Vassalboro and daughter Donna Trask Buttarazzi and her husband, James and their children Samantha (Buttarazzi) Waller and her husband Benjamin, Colin Buttarazzi and Jacob Buttarazzi of Arundel.

He was predeceased by his parents, Durward and Grace Trask, and his sister, Janice (Morse) Trask.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, with Rev. Dr. David Smith, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the Celebration. A comfort reception with light refreshments will be held following. Private family internment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton in the Spring. In keeping with Bob’s love of snowmobiling, the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Bob’s memory, to the Maine Snowmobile Association (MSA), PO Box 80, Augusta, ME 04332.

