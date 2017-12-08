Robert John Phillips (1952-2017)

PHILLIPS - Robert John Phillips, 65, of Phillips, passed away suddenly on Dec. 3, 2017, from a freak accident as he gathered firewood near his home in the woods of Maine.

He was born on June 16, 1952, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of John and Mae (Jubin) Phillips.

Bob was a genuine friend, mentor and inspiration to a multitude of people from California to Phillips, Maine. He loved life to the fullest and was a man of many adventures and interests including; working on cars and machines, doing carpentry, electrical and plumbing jobs, hiking, and collecting firewood. He greatly loved his partner, family, friends, home, dogs, and the Maine woods. Bob will be intensely missed and loved.

Bob is survived by; his beloved partner and soulmate, Sharon Jones; his siblings who cherished him deeply, Laura McIntosh, Donna Eberhart-Phillips and husband Jason, and Miles Phillips; as well as his three nephews, Guy McIntosh, Luke Eberhart-Phillips, and Paul Eberhart-Phillips.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at 2 p.m., at the Phillips Congregational Church, 4 Sawyer St., in Phillips, with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 68 Main St., Phillips, ME 04966.