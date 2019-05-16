Robert Kiernan (1952-2019)

WATERVILLE - Robert “Bob” Brian Kiernan, 66, formerly of Farmington, passed away at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta on May 10, 2019. For the past 13 years, he had resided in Waterville.

He was born in Laundsthul, Germany on June 25, 1952, the son of Joseph and Laura (Goodspeed) Kiernan. Bob attended school in several places, including Farmington. He served his country for six years in the U.S. Army, from 1969 to 1975. He was employed as a CNA, working with people who needed medical assistance, in several homes and care centers. Over the years, he worked at Strong Nursing Home/Harris House, Care & Comfort, and The Minnesota VA home. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and found great joy in helping others in need. He was a certified mechanic and loved to “tinker”.

Bob is survived by; his sister, Patrice of Florida; brothers, Patrick of Florida and James of Farmington; and eleven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by; his parents; brothers, Tom, Joe, and Mike; and sister, Joan.

Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Togus Springs Hospice Unit, c/o VA Maine Helathcare Systems, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 am, at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938