Robert L. Fredericks (1934-2018)

TEMPLE - Robert L. Fredericks, 83, of Temple passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 27 at home.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1934 in Island Falls. He will be sorely missed. Robert was a very loving man and kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed by many, but never forgotten.

Robert is survived by his co-companion Pete, his dog, and his sister Patrica Hayes of Island Falls, his son Robert R. Fredericks and wife Sonja of Farmington, daughter Sandra Fredericks and partner Fritz Kaiser of Temple, daughter Cheryl Coombes and husband David of New York, daughter Tina Fredericks of Burlington, VT, grandsons Richard Fredericks of Georgia, Roy Fredericks of North Carolina, and David Coombes Jr. of New York, several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Brothers and Sisters in-law, to many to mention but are thought of lovingly.

He was predeceased by his wife Joan C (Rooney) Fredericks, they were married 52 years before she passed in February 2007, and their granddaughter Brittney Coombes of New York who passed November 2017.

A special thank you to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Farmington Family Practice, and the staff at the Wound Clinic at FMH in Farmington for their care and compassion for our father Robert L. Fredericks.

Graveside services will be held in late spring. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

