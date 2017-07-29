Robert L. Roux (1936-2017)

FARMINGTON – Robert L. Roux, 81, of Farmington, died Saturday evening at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born in Farmington, Jan. 21, 1936, a son of Joseph A. and Lena Roux and graduated from Farmington High School. He worked as a Master Printer at Knowlton and McLeary in Farmington for over 30 years. On Dec. 31, 1979, he married Beatrice St. Laurent. She died Feb. 16, 2015.

He is survived by his family; step-son, David St. Laurent and his wife, Chrissy and their daughters, Lindsay and her fiancé Jake Hartford, Lauren, and Leah; step-daughter, Laura Adams and her husband, Andy and their children, Mitchell and Aliza; sister-in-law, Muriel Roux; step-grandchildren, TJ and Renea Ladd.

He was predeceased by a brother, Roland; and his wife, Beatrice, whom he will be buried with; and a step-daughter, Sherra Ladd.

Public memorial services for both Robert and Beatrice will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in their memory to the charity of their choice.

Cremation Care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.wilesrc.com.