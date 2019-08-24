Robert Langton (1944-2019)

VASSALBORO - Robert Neil Langton, 74, formerly of Farmington, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1944, in Quincy, Mass., the son of Harold and Gertrude Langton.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his military duty, he worked for General Electric in Ohio. Later on, he owned and operated the Weld General Store and worked for 9 years for the Farmington Police Department. He also enjoyed farming part time.

On Aug. 4, 2012, he married Pauline Geaghan at North Pond in Smithfield. Bob was an avid Red Sox fan, watching every game. He enjoyed camping, hunting, raising hunting beagles, the ocean and he LOVED ice cream. His family was very important to him and his greatest joy was spending time with the kids and grand kids.

Bob is survived by; his wife, Pauline Langton of Anson; his brother, Jeff Langton and significant other, Valorie Mattingly of Glenmont, OH; his daughters, Courtney Langton and significant other, Josh Scott of Vassalboro, Savannah Wentzell of Oceanside, CA, Mariah Langton of Farmington, Tiffany Baker of Wilton; his sons, Bobby Langton of North Anson, Matt Langton of Ohio; James Reed and wife Dina of Florida, Robert Reed and wife Jackie of Florida; granddaughters, Olivia Doyon of Vassalboro and Makinzy Whitney of Farmington; grandsons, Parker Scott of Vassalboro and Cody Whitney of Bucksport. He was predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Langton.

Contributions for expenses may be sent to Mariah Langton, 1582 East Madison Rd., Madison, ME 04950.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5 to 8 PM, at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School St., West Farmington, ME.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.