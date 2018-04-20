Robert Leroy Caton (1940-2018)

AVON - Robert Leroy Caton, 77, died peacefully at his home, on Sunday, April 15, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to Richard Eugene Caton Sr. and Edith Flora (Kimball) Caton on November 21, 1940, in Phillips. He grew up in Phillips and attended Phillips Elementary and Phillips High School. Graduating in the class of 1959, Bob was considered by many as the “class clown”, being known for his quick wit and sense of humor, and always able to make others laugh.

In his earlier years, Bob hauled pulp/logs for Junior Brackett. He also completed a barber apprenticeship and worked in the family barbershop. Over the years, he was also employed; as a temporary game warden, doing road maintenance for the Town of Phillips, driving a gravel truck for Shorty Childs, barbering at Turner Tender Cuts, and lastly barbered from his home.

His family is what mattered most to him. Bob enjoyed a simple life and had little want for anything beyond the basics. His favorite place to be was at camp on Sandy River Ponds, spending time with friends and family. Always the entertainer, when given a willing audience (even at the doctor’s office), Bob loved to amuse everyone with stories of “a mouse bit off my toe." He enjoyed dancing, motorcycling, camping and fishing.

Bob is survived by; his wife, Kathi Goings Caton; his son, Eugene Caton, Marcy Caton; his son, Dane Caton and fiancé Jennifer Clough; his son, John Caton; his daughter, Yvonne Gagnon Teele and husband Ryan; his son, Ronald Gagnon and wife Heidi; his daughter, Donn Gagnon; his daughter, Elizabeth Ouellette; his grandchildren, Vincent Caton and wife Allison, Destiny Clough, Chad Caton, Alisha Knowles, Michael Moore, Emily Moore, Jocelynn Potter, Max Teele, Kristi White, Matt White, and Cody White; his great grandson, Gavin Caton; his brother, Richard Caton Jr. and wife Kathleen; his sister, Eva Pelkey and husband Roger; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 2 p.m., at the Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd., in Farmington, with Pastor David Lewis officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.