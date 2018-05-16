Robert Lewis Boyd Jr. (1966-2018)

STRONG - Robert Lewis Boyd Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2018.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1966 in Farmington, the son of Robert, Sr. and Judith (Ellis) Boyd.

He graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 1985; and went on to Northeast Tractor and Trailer School, graduating in 1990. Currently, Bobby was employed for Linwood Doble Construction and previously had worked for Ted Berry and Co., with various jobs in between. For many years, he was self-employed driving his own Wheeler.

With kindness, David Kidd introduced Bobby to the Farmington Baptist Church, provided transportation, and has been a wonderful friend. Bobby loved fishing, hunting and 4-wheeling. Since Bobby was a young child, he loved to go camping with friends and family. He always looked forward to Memorial Weekend, because it signaled the start of the camping season. If there was music and an opportunity to dance, Bobby would be the first and last on the dance floor, tearing it up and living every day as if it was the last.

Bobby was very kind, generous, and a joy to be around, he was known to give the shirt off his back when someone was in need.

The family would like to thank the many, many people, including Cliff Perigo, for helping to bring him home.

Bobby is survived by; his parents, Robert, Sr. And Judith Boyd of Strong; his sister, Carolyn (Boyd) Tranten and husband Clay of Kingfield; his son, Devin Boyd and grandson, Bradon Boyd of Weld; his daughter, Savannah-lyn Boyd, future son in-law, Jeremiah Wood, grandsons, Kolten and Keegan Arnold, Karson Wood, and future step granddaughter, Claira Wood of Wilton; his son, Dakota Boyd of Weld; his daughter, Brooke-lyn York and husband Flint, Jr., granddaughter, Aria-lyn York, and step grandson, Payden York of Farmington. Bobby was raised in a large, loving, and close knit family. Love and wishes for peace go to all of his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobby’s memory to St. Francis Catholic Charities, 270 Minot Ave B, Auburn, ME 04210 (Please notate - for the Recovery House).

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 3:30 p.m., at the Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 48 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.