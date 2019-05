WILTON - Robert M. Adams. Oct. 14, 1936 – March 5, 2019. Public Memorial Graveside Services, with full military honors will be held Monday morning May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Fromm Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, with Rev. Forest Genthner First Baptist Church, Livermore Falls, officiating.

