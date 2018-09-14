Robert Max Francis (1925-2018)

INDUSTRY - Robert Max Francis, 93, passed away at his home in Industry, on Sept. 6, 2018.

He was born on July 7, 1925 in Altoona, Penn., the son of Samuel and Ethel (Dolly) (Livingston) Francis. Bob graduated from Mt. Union High School (PA) in the class of 1943 and went on to serve his country in the US Airforce/Army Aircorps from 1943 to 1945. He wrote an article about his mission assignment on Christmas Day in 1944, flying over Germany and many planes did not return; in conclusion, he said for Christmas that year, “I got life.”

Bob completed his Bachelor’s degree at Shippensburg College (PA), then earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Maine at Farmington. For many years, Bob taught school for the U.S. Department of Defense in; Tokyo, Japan; Munich and Ramstein, Germany; Fontainebleau, France; and Sicily, Italy. He taught at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington and was coach of the high school golf team. It was while he was teaching in Japan, that Bob met Jane Austin, and they were married in the Tokyo Embassy on June 6, 1962. She predeceased him on October 30, 1973. Bob was also predeceased by his sister, Omagene Rapolti.

Bob enjoyed traveling, fishing, biking, walking, volksmarching, and was an avid golfer. Bob was a green recycler before recycling became common. His skill developed from need. He grew up in the Great Depression and made good use of various parts that some would call scraps; he made his own tires for his box car from old inner tubes; he built his back porch from the wood and windows scrapped when UMF was building a new hall.

Bob is survived by; his son, Robert T. Francis and wife Jennifer of Granville, Mass.; his daughter, Anna Ramirez and husband Alejandro of Pagosa Springs, CO; his five grandchildren, Ruby and Dash Francis, and Elan, Avery and Chance Ramirez. He became part of a large extended family when he married Jane. He loved his nieces and nephews, and their families including; Jane Andrews, Josephine Bizier, Austin Kendall, Schuyler Kendall, Mary Cornelio, and Donna Shimuner; the children of Sonny and Betty Austin; the children of Marion and Clyde Barrows; and the children of Frank and Fonnie Austin. The Morrill-Dingley-Austin family is large and all of them were important and loved by Bob, including the children of Richard and Peggy Morrill. Bob also had the good fortune of making many friends, of all ages, who he loved very much. Some of his first students, now grandparents themselves, sent Bob Christmas cards every year. Bob will be dearly missed.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 147, Farmington, ME 04938, checks payable to HMBC Memorial Fund.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy Street, Farmington, ME, with Rev. Susan Crane officiating. A reception will follow at the church.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.