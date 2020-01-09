Robert P. Burdin (1954-2020)

AVON - Robert P. Burdin, 66, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on his birthday, Jan. 4, 2020.

He and his twin brother, Richard, were born in Skowhegan on Jan. 4, 1954, to Malcolm and Eleanor Burdin. He received his education from Strong Elementary, Mt. Abram and Mt Blue high schools. Bobby started his adult life haying fields and farm work, landing a job at the first McDonald’s to open in Farmington when he was 17. After turning 18, Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in the fall of 1973. After completing basic and Amtrac training. He was deployed to Vietnam until sometime in 1974. He was stationed in California after his return from overseas. Upon returning to Maine, Bobby obtained a Class 1 (now CDL) license to drive big rig and secured a career spanning 4 decades and 4 million miles. He had a short stint as a bus driver for North Country, driving patients from Strong to Farmington and ultimately meeting his bride to be, Trisha Beedy. From childhood, Bobby was a drummer, playing drums for numerous country and rock bands all over the state of Maine. He retired from trucking last year when health problems forced him from the driver’s seat.

Bobby is survived by; his wife, Trisha Beedy Burdin , daughter Carrie, and son Richie, all of Avon; mother in-law and father in-law, Norma (Ma) and Harold Beedy of Freeman; his daughters, Bridget of Oakland, CA and Nikki Malpass of Whiteville, NC, his son, Robbie of Desert Springs, CA, and their spouses and partners; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Jerold Burdin and wife pat of Corinna, Timothy Burdin and wife Diane of Petersburg, MI, James Burdin and wife Jolene of Wilton, Gary Beedy and wife Marilyn of Salem, Paula Viles of Salem, Dora Dill and husband Richard of Phillips, Sandy Yeaton and husband Niles of Strong; numerous nephews and nieces; and kids that just considered Bob as “Uncle Bob” and whom he treasured deeply. Bobby was all about family. He was predeceased by; his parents, Malcolm Burdin and Eleanor Burdin; step-mother, Mildred “Tilly” Burdin; twin brother, Richard, brother Kendall; sister, Pam; and step-brother Donald Richards, all of Strong.

Donations in Bobby’s memory may be made to the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Suite 1, Manchester, ME 04351.

A remembrance gathering with military honors will be announced later in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.