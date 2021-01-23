Robert Perry Bosshart (1942-2020)

MODESTO, California - Robert Perry Bosshart, resident of Modesto, California, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 at the age of 78 from pancreatic cancer.

Perry was born in Orange, N.J. on Feb. 15, 1942. He was the son of Robert and Naoma Bosshart. The family later settled in Wilmette, Illinois where he graduated from New Trier High School. After graduating from University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign with a B.S. in Agricultural Science, he went on to complete his Masters and Doctoral degrees in Agronomy from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University in Blacksburg, VA.

In college he joined the U.S. Army and later served in Vietnam as captain. With Perry’s love of farming and traveling, he took his 40-plus-year career in agronomy, soil science, and environmental remediation all around the world. His body of work in this field showed what an incredible man he was. His work included researching rice in Vietnam, sugar cane in Hawaii, helping with roadside vegetation to prevent erosion in Brazil, developing and directing research and education programs in Singapore to helping re-establish vegetation and soils on a mountainside in Pennsylvania and growing trees using farming methods (fiber farming) in Maine.

His ability to juggle his time between family, work, and play showed what an amazing man he was. His marriage of 45 years with his loving wife Madeleine Nguyen Bosshart whom he met in Vietnam, was also a testament to his family love and devotion.

Perry was very kind, generous, and helpful. He had a fondness for learning and researching as well as teaching those around him. Other than his love for chocolate, he also enjoyed exercise, particularly running. Perry had an extreme passion for traveling, which led him and his wife to visit over 150 countries.

Perry is survived by his wife Madeleine, their sons Robert and Edward, his sister-in-law Clara and niece Samantha. Robert, a cybersecurity professional, resides in Denver, Colorado with his son Jack. Edward, a pharmacist for Change Healthcare, resides in Manchester, Maine with his wife Gena and twin girls Abigail and Gwendolyn. Perry is predeceased by his brother Don.

A service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements coordinated through St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, Ca 95355, (209) 551-4973.

Donations in Perry’s memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders, an independent, global movement providing medical aid where it’s needed most. https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org