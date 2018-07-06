Robert R. Butcher (1949-2018)

WATERVILLE - Robert R. Butcher, 69, passed away June 28, 2018 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by his family.

He was born May 28, 1949 in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of James Fay and Malvina Bergeron.

He graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester, Connecticut class of 1968. On June 11, 2011, he married Deanna Lebel in Brunswick. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972 until his honorable discharge. He worked for many years as a dispatcher for the Manchester Police Department, then at Bath Iron Works from 1987 to 2003. Robert was a fan of football and baseball, his favorite teams were the Jets and Yankees. He also enjoyed working on cars.

He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Deanna (Lebel) Butcher of Waterville; 2 sons, Chad Butcher of Waterville, James Butcher of Augusta; 2 brothers, Ron Andrash of New London, Connecticut, Joseph Gamache of Rockville, Connecticut; 8 grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Maine Veterans Home for the wonderful care and support Robert received.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 281 Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Robert’s memory to the Maine Veterans Home, 310 Cony Road, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.