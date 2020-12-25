Robert Stanley Haley (1939-2020)

JAY - Robert Stanley Haley, 81, passed away at his home in Jay, with his family by his side.

He was born on August 1, 1939 in Farmington, son of Stephen and Ruth (Boulter) Haley. Robert graduated from Farmington High School. In February of 1959, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country, receiving an honorable discharge in February of 1965. On September 7, 1973, Robert married Elaine Pomerleau. He was employed at International Paper Co. in Jay. Robert was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Jay. He enjoyed collectibles, especially coins and baseball cards. Robert loved to carry on a long conversation.

Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elaine Haley of Jay; son, Kevin Haley and wife Kanae of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Marlene McDade of Lexington, NC and Sandra Skaggs of Albemarle, NC; stepson Gene Allen Jr. and wife Debbie of Jay; stepdaughter, Lisa Jackson and husband Robert of Carthage; two sisters, Joyce Cote and Janice Haley, both of Lewiston; grandchildren, Clinton, Madison, Courtney, Brandy, Ashley, Brenda, Justin and Jacob; and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Mark, David, Paul and Gary Haley; daughter, Kelly Haley; and grandson, Lance Allen.

Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

There will be no services at this time. Interment with military honors will be held in 2021 at the Robertson Cemetery in Weld. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.