Robert ‘Stubby’ Chamberlain (1928-2017)

WINSLOW - Robert “Stubby” Chamberlain, 88, passed away July 3, 2017.

He was born Nov. 27, 1928, the son of Raymond and Marie (Whittier) Chamberlain in Berlin, New Hampshire, but spent his early childhood in Ogunquit, where he got his great love of the ocean and beach. He moved to Waterville in 1940 and graduated from Waterville High School in 1947.

He was married to Jacqueline Marcoux for 63 years and together they raised 4 children.

He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Midway from 1950 to 1954 as a parachute rigger. After being honorably discharged, he attended Thomas College and graduated in 1957. He worked at C.F. Hathaway for 25 years, John Deere and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Robert was very involved in sports and was an outstanding second baseman during his high school years. He was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He spent many years coaching Little League baseball, Pop Warner football and officiated basketball, baseball and softball for over 20 years. He was a member of the Waterville Industrial Management Club, Waterville Jaycees, Elks BPOE 905 and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Since retirement, he and Jackie spent many winters in Florida where they enjoyed the ocean and beach as he had done as a child.

He is survived by his children, James of Waterville, Thomas and wife Barbara of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Heidi McDonald and husband Michael of Newport News, Virginia; grandchildren, Natalie Hill and Katee Chamberlain, Christopher and Adam Chamberlain, Ryan and Brooke Chamberlain and Hayley McDonald; great-grandchildren, Robbie Sprouse and Davis Chamberlain. He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Terri Hill; brothers, Richard and Raymond; and sister, Joyce Theriault.

At his request, there will be no visitation hours. He was a communicant of Corpus Christi parish. A mass of Christian burial will be held, Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Winslow.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Robert's memory to the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen, 70 Pleasant Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.