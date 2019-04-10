Robert T. Welch, 84, of Farmington, went to be with his parents in heaven, April 9, 2019, taken by the Lord to his final resting place. Bob was a loving husband, father, papa and friend.

He was born and raised in Livermore Falls to Thomas and Jeanette (Berube) Welch.

He was a past member of the Wilton fire department, a lifetime member of the VFW post #3335 in Jay, a member of the AMVETS, serving as honor guard. Bob worked at the International Paper Company for 44 years. He was a gentle soul loved by everyone who met him, young and old. He had a great love for the outdoors. His favorite place to be was at South Branch camp. Bob loved animals, birds, hunting, fishing and his wood pile. He touched many lives in his 84 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Laura Welch, his four daughters Cheryl Baxter and her husband Ted of Farmington. Teri Dodge and her fiancé Steve Peterson of Portland, Tami Jolicoeur of Pennsylvania, Pam Stebbins and her husband Donald of Livermore falls, a son John Welch and his wife Anisa of New Sharon. Nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Bob is predeceased by his sisters Rita and Norma and his brother Billy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sandy River Center for Health Care for their care in his last few years.

Memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A Memorial Service Will be held Saturday April 13th at 11:00AM at the funeral home with a comfort reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made in Roberts name to the Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Augusta ME 04330.

