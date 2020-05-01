Robert (Tod) Eustis (1934-2020)

PHILLIPS - Robert (Tod) Eustis, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from advanced dementia while sleeping peacefully at his home in Phillips.

Tod was born on March 10, 1934 in Dixfield. After attending high school in Rangeley, he joined the U.S. Air Force and spent 8 years traveling the world, with very fond memories of his 3 years stationed in the Philippines.

He returned home to Rangeley and worked for DC Morton, and then W.A. Miller Co., until his retirement. Tod had 4 children with his first wife Linda Lowell of Rangeley. He moved to Phillips in 1973 and married Joan Bubier and had 2 more children.

He was best known for his kindness, humor, and love of children and animals. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, wood carving, and working in the woods alongside his wife, Joanie. He wasn’t known for sitting still, and came out of retirement to deliver mail in Phillips.

Tod leaves behind a brother, Wally; 3 sisters, Dottie, Sue, and Rosemary; his children, Sonja Dexter and wife Amy, Paul and wife Amanda, and Sara; 14 grandchildren, Raina, Gunnar, Owen, Dylan, Tyler, Emilee, Jackson, Cameron, Jack, Gabe, Rhys, Forest, Orrin, and Joanie; 2 great grandchildren, Tessa and Kayson; and numerous much loved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stowell Eustis and Dorothy McGuire Eustis; his brothers, Stowell, Stanley, John, Richard, and Dexter; his children, Richard and Pamela; and his wife of 43 years, Joanie.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their amazing care, Harbour Medical, the Rumford VA and Togus, and his full time caregiver Kurt Kessel.

Graveside services will be held at a later date, and will be posted on his son Paul’s Facebook page.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.