Robert Tracy Stevens (1925-2020)

CANTON - Robert "Bob" Tracy Stevens, 95, of Canton, died early on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Residential Center in Canton.

He was born in Canton Point, July 18, 1925, as son of A. Herbert and Gladys (Parlin) Stevens and graduated from Canton High School in 1942. On August 18, 1951, he married Helen June McGhee in Philadelphia, PA. She died Dec. 1, 2020.

Bob, "Windy" worked at International Paper Co. in Jay for many years and held numerous positions in the Town of Canton. He was a member of the Canton Baptist Church and Bradbury Chapel at Canton Point. He enjoyed steam engines, tinkering, and Canton history and was recently the Town of Canton's oldest citizen.

He is survived by his daughters, Robyn McClintock of Indiana and Sharon Stevens of Vermont; Grandchildren Robert (Carly Manning) McClintock, Rachel (Bradley) Wagoner, Clayton McClintock, Kaitlyn (Ricardo) Solano, Payton (Raylan Hyman) McClintock all of Indiana; great grand children Audrie, Jaidalyn, Russ, Brady, Nadia, Camilla, Luke, Hudson all of Indiana; great-great grandsons Xavier and Archer, both of Indiana; sister, Virginia Verrill of New Hampshire; sister-in law, Bernice Stevens of WA; numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased his wife, Helen June Stevens on Dec. 1, 2020; siblings, John, Wilmer, Frederick, Richard, Amos, A. H. Stevens, Jr., Alice Smith, and Ruth Norris; and granddaughter Angela McClintock.

Thanks to the staff at Pinnacle in Canton for Bob's care during these hard times. In lieu of flowers the family asks that those who desire consider memorial contributions to the Bradbury Memorial Chapel, c/o Arthur Chamberlain, 502 Canton Point Road, Canton, ME, 04221. Graveside services will be held in the Spring of 2021 at the Hillside Cemetery, Canton Point. Friends are invited to share their memories in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.