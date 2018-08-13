Robert W. ‘Bob’ Baker (1927-2018)

SOUTH PARIS – Robert W. “Bob” Baker, 91, of Perkins Twp, died early Saturday morning at the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris.

He was born July 10, 1927, in Fayette, son of David and Stella (Lane) Baker and on June 22, 1945, married Patricia M. Mitchell. She passed in 1999. Mr. Baker served in the United States Navy from 1945-1946 and reenlisted in 1951 during the Korean Conflict and served until 1961. He loved the Navy and traveling to all of the different ports of call.

When he was a younger man, he worked driving truck. In 1944, prior to his service, as well as after, he worked at GH Bass as a hand sewer and traveled teaching others the craft, retiring after 22 years of hand stitching and working as a machinist in the stitching room. After his retirement, he worked at a local shoe shop in Phillips for two years and later at Weld Wood Products for a couple of years. He loved his home in Alder Brook, gardening, cutting wood, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter Randee of Old Orchard Beach; son, Gary Baker, and his wife, Nancy of Wilton; sister, Jackie Austin; three grandsons, Samuel Clemens and his wife, Kathy, of Las Vegas, Travis Baker and his wife, Shelly, of Wilton, and Corey Baker and his wife, Patricia, of Oquossoc; granddaughter, Bett Hardy and her husband, Tim, of Farmington; five great grandsons, Taylor and Chad Clemens, Cole Baker, Jackson and Benjamin Hardy.

He was predeceased by a brother, Richard; sisters, Mary Louise Gabbert, Beverly Macomber, and infant sister, Marion and son-in-law, Gordon.

Bob’s family would like to give a special thank-you to the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris for their excellent care by their staff since December of 2016.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial graveside services with US Navy Honors will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 11 AM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations, spend time with the elderly and make memories. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center – Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.