Robert W. Miller, Jr. (1963-2019)

Robert W. Miller, Jr., 55, died on May 18, 2019, in a plane crash in Honduras while on a bucket list fly fishing expedition.

Rob—known as “Sparky” among family—was born on Oct. 7, 1963. He was a larger-than-life family man who gave 110 percent to whatever he was doing, whether playing with his granddaughter Ella, pursuing a plethora of outdoor sports or forging ahead in his business ventures.

Growing up, Rob was an athlete and outdoorsman. He was captain and quarterback of the Livermore Falls Andies football team, a member of the state champion ski team, the baseball team, and played the trumpet in band. In 1981, Rob served as valedictorian of his graduating class at Livermore Falls High School.

Rob went on to graduate from Bowdoin College in 1985, where he was co-captain of the school’s Division II Champion cross-country ski team. He also served as an R.A. in his dorm. Rob met the love of his life, Mary Lees, on Memorial Day weekend in 1985, and they were married in August of 1986. Their daughter Caitlin was born in October 1988.

Rob launched his insurance career with Hanover Insurance Group in Westbrook. He went on to join the Bill Johnson Agency in Lewiston and Currier Insurance in Farmington. When the family relocated to Cape Cod, Rob joined Dowling and O’Neil in Hyannis, Massachusetts. He became an owner of Dowling & O’Neil in 2005, along with his friend and business partner Mark McCartin. When the company was acquired by The Hilb Group in 2016, Rob joined the Board of Directors and served as the Regional Leader of New England.

In 2017, Rob delved into the coffee business. With his friend Bob Luce, Rob bought the Carrabassett Coffee Company and Java Joe’s in Sugarloaf and Farmington.

An action-oriented natural leader, Rob loved help and encouraging others. “He was inspirational and motivating,” says a longtime family friend. “Rob pushed, cajoled and sometimes forced his family members to be active, try new things, and get back into the old activities they loved— especially skiing.”

One of his nieces said of Rob, “Being around him made you feel like you could do more.”

Rob also demonstrated his generous spirit through his involvement with charitable foundations like St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, The Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, or the Sugarloaf Ski Club’s King’s Kids Initiative.

Rob worked hard and played harder—he knew how to squeeze the fun out of whatever situation he found himself in.

“You always knew you were in for something exciting, different, or a little bit out of your comfort zone with Rob—whether it be doing a tandem Nordic ski race, skiing on a different trail, or trying a new tequila,” says another family friend.

Rob was a member of the Hyannisport Club, Osterville Anglers Club, Sugarloaf Outdoor Club, Sugarloaf Ski Club and the Embden Pond Association.

He also loved his dog Hank, whipping up lobster macaroni and cheese, and enjoying the finest of sheets. Family members cite him as the patriarch and glue of the family.

In his high school yearbook, Rob wrote that his motto was, “To live life in your own way, to reach goals you’ve set for yourself, to be the you you want to be.”

He certainly succeeded.

Rob is survived by his wife, Mary Miller of Portland; daughter Caitlin Murphy, son-in-law Justin Murphy of Yarmouth; love of his life Granddaughter Ella Murphy; parents Robert W. Miller and Dolores Miller of Livermore Falls; sister and brother-in-law Laureen and Robert Olsen of Embden Pond; nephews Josh Olsen, Zackery Frechette, Jack Lees, William Whiteside, Nick Lees, Thomas and Andrew Whiteside and Christopher Ceballos; nieces: Elizabeth Blake, Allison Frechette, Kayla Olsen, Kelsey Frechette, Amelia Ceballos and Anna Ceballos.

Father-in-Law John P. Lees and his beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law: Kelly and Jose Ceballos, John and Valerie Lees, Peter Lees and Kathleen and Mark Whiteside.

In addition: his great-nieces and great-nephews: Brandon Frechette, Reegan and Gemma Blake of Farmington; Lilianna Frechette of Wilton; Max Frechette of Wilton, Eli and Levi Olsen of Mapleton and Cora and Clayton Jewett of Turner.

He is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Rob’s Life will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street, Portland ME 04103. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 307 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, The Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, or the Sugarloaf Ski Club’s King’s Kids Initiative.