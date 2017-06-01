Roberta Ann Harris (1942-2017)

FARMINGTON - Roberta Ann Harris, 75, of New Sharon died late Saturday evening at the Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born in North Anson, April 14, 1942, a daughter of Robert and Alfreda (Bickford) LeHay and graduated from local schools.

Harris was a homemaker and worked on the family farm and helped raise five children. She enjoyed collecting antiques and decorating her home with items that she found at the numerous auctions that she attended over the years. Harris was a former member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Easter Star. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed traveling, but her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Andrea Brann and her fiancé, Matthew Dunn of Winthrop, Jeff and his wife, Laura of New Sharon, Amy-Jo Sands of CA, Kevin and his wife, Deanna of NJ, and Wade and his wife, Sarinya of New Sharon; brothers, James LeHay and his wife, Margaret of Skowhegan and Wayne LeHay and his wife, Gloria of Solon; a sister-in-law, Angie LeHay of Solon; grandchildren, Darren of New Sharon, Renee of MO, Jacob, Taylor, and Nathan, all of New Sharon, Ryan and Samantha, both of CA, and Kiersten of NJ; great grandchildren, Dominick and Aurora, both of MO and Allison and Jacob, Jr. both of New Sharon; her former husband and father of her children, Adrian Harris of Farmington.

She was predeceased by a brother, Paul.

Condolences, memories, and a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation, Wednesday, June 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, with words of remembrance at 7 p.m. Following services, a reception will be held at the Center. Private family interment will be at the Sunset Cemetery in North Anson. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts to the Messalunskit Chapter OES #170, PO Box 96, New Sharon, ME 04955.