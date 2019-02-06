Roberta Richards (1924-2019)

STRONG - In the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2019, Roberta Richards made her final journey. She has been joined in heaven by her husbands and many, many friends.

Roberta was born in Rangeley, where she would tell you that she was born under a clothesline on Dallas Hill and was delivered by two older sisters, Inza and Hazel. She was the daughter of Robert and Lillian Nile.

She graduated from Berlin High School (New Hampshire) in 1942. Directly after graduating, she left for Washington, DC, where she worked for the government in the Army Allowance and Allotment Branch. In December of 1942, she moved to New York City with the Allotment section and stayed in Newark, NJ.

In May of 1944, she went to Evansville, Indiana, and married Normand P. Sevigney on Aug. 26. In October of 1944, he went overseas and was killed in action in France. He was awarded the Bronze Star with an Oak Leaf Cluster.

Roberta came to Strong in October of 1944 and worked in the office as a bookkeeper and secretary for Forster Manufacturing Company. She married Phillip D. Richards on Sept. 29, 1945.They purchased a large farm on True Hill and she resided there for 72 years.

During her lifetime, she had many other jobs. As a teen, she worked at Brown Company in Berlin. She was a reporter for the Franklin Journal, a bookkeeper for several Strong businesses, a librarian, a secretary at Strong School, a typist for many, a notary public, and a driver for Western Maine Transportation. She worked for elections in the Town of Strong for 35 years.

Roberta cared about youngsters and supported them in many ways. She was a leader for 4H, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She assisted her children’s classes at school in any way she could. A quote from a parent that sums up her work at Strong School: “I remember she took care of all our children when she was the school secretary. We never worried about them because we knew Roberta was there if they needed anything, she would call us. She was amazing.” (Elaine Allen)

Roberta is survived by; her children, June Richards Flagg and husband Kenneth, Phillip Douglass Richards and wife Christine; grandchildren, Edith Daly, Raymond Nadeau, Shawn Flagg, Tyler Richards and spouse Angela, Jacob Richards and wife Kali; and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by; both of her husbands; her daughter, Edythe; all of her siblings; and most of her friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Roberta’s memory to the Strong School Library, Attn: Leah Danala, 110 N. Main Street, Strong, ME 04983.

On Saturday, Feb, 9, 2019, visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm, with funeral services to begin at 1 p.m., at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Rd., in Strong, with Rev. Dee Webber officiating. A comfort reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.