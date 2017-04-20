Robin Adela Ellicott (1961-2017)

PHILLIPS - Robin Adela Ellicott, 55, formerly of Avon, passed away on April 19, 2017 at her home in Phillips.

She was born on May 21, 1961 in Farmington, the daughter of Ray and Glenis Jackson.

Robin was educated in the schools of Phillips and graduated from Mt. Abram High School, in the class of 1979. She dedicated her life to caring for others, and worked as a traveling nurse and hospice provider throughout the community.

Robin married the love of her life, Charles “Sonny” Ellicott IV, on October 18, 1980, and the two shared 35 years together, threaded by love, laughter, and two children, Kim and Stanley. Early in their married life, Robin and Sonny tended a greenhouse and enjoyed gardening flowers and growing vegetables.

Robin was a dedicated member of the community and served as a Den Mother in the Phillips Boy Scout Troop, and a volunteer for the American Legion. She had a quick-witted sense of humor and spent much of her life laughing, teasing and enjoying the company of her friends and family. She was an avid shopper and bargain hunter, and had a natural ease in conversation with acquaintances old and new. Following the passing of her husband, Robin opened her heart and home to foster a new family member, T, whom she loved and cared for greatly. Robin was also blessed by the companionship of Steven Ochmanski, who brought much comfort and happiness to the last year of her life.

Robin will be remembered for her many happy and well-cared-for canine companions, her enormous heart that touched all, her stubbornness, and her deep pride of her two children. She will also be remembered for her infamous yeast roll recipe that warmed spirits and tummies throughout Franklin County.

Robin is survived by; her daughter, Kimberly Ellicott and wife Alisa Blundon of Yangon, Myanmar (Burma); her son, Stanley Ellicott and husband Steffan Morin of San Francisco, CA; her partner, Steve Ochmanski and foster child T of Phillips; her mother, Glenis Jackson of Avon; her sisters, Debora Sweetser and husband Burchard of Phillips, Mavis Gensel and husband John of New Vineyard, Anne Denormandie and Robin Smith of Avon; her brother, Rocky Jackson and wife Marjorie of Farmington; her adopted sister, Susan Parlin and husband Ken of Salem; and countless other loving and loved brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends.

She was predeceased by; her father, Ray Jackson; her brother, Monte Jackson; and her husband, Charles “Sonny” Hicks Ellicott IV.

Donations or cards in Robin’s memory may be sent to Steve Ochmanski, 16 Pleasant St., Phillips, ME 04966.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at 2 PM at the Phillips Congregational Church, 4 Sawyer St., Phillips, with Rev. John Gensel officiating. A reception will be held after the service at the home of Steve Ochmanski, 16 Pleasant St., in Phillips. Interment will be held later in the spring at the Riverside Cemetery in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 68 Main St., Phillips,Me 04966.