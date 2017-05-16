Robin Wayne MacPherson (1936-2017)

CANAAN - Robin Wayne MacPherson, 80, formally of Moncton, Canada, passed away May 13, 2017 at his home in Canaan with his wife nearby.

He was born Dec. 7, 1936 in Rothwell, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of William Keith and Mabel Vera (Stillwell) MacPherson.

He was educated in the schools of Canada and the United States and enlisted in the Canadian Air Force in 1954 and served in Downsview, Ontario and Zweibrucken, Germany. On June 4, 1960, he married Marjorie E. Rivers in Monroe Connecticut. He was employed in Moncton, New Brunswick Canada by the Canadian National Railways from 1959 to 1991. Robin was a 101 Air Cadet Instructor, a member of the RCAF Association, CNR War Vets and Lions Club in Moncton, NB Canada, and a member of the Church of Faith in Skowhegan. He enjoyed electronics, hunting, and fishing.

Robin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie E. (Rivers) MacPherson of Canaan; daughter, Anne L. Ayotte and husband Michael of Warner, New Hampshire; son, Scott MacPherson and wife Stephanie of Kings Mt, North Carolina; 3 granddaughters, Rachel and Rebecca Ayotte of Warner, New Hampshire and Selah MacPherson of Kings Mt, North Carolina; a grandson, Connor MacPherson of Kings Mt, North Carolina; 2 sisters, Anne Robertson of Holder, Florida and Shirley Conrad and husband Eugene of Juniper, NB Canada; 2 sisters-in-law, Vivian Lawson and husband Gregory of Palmyra and Bernice Corliss and husband Clarence of Lexington, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Lloyd Jenkins of Chipman, NB. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Hazel of New York State and Mary of Chipman, NB.

A Memorial service will be held, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Church of Faith, Rte 2, Skowhegan with Clyde Peter Campbell officiating.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Pastor Campbell and his wife Karan of Canaan, Liz French of Canaan, Catherine Hicks of North Anson, the kindness of all their neighbors and a special thanks to the Church Family, Joan Erskine, Holly Sadler and Robin’s special friend, Randy Sadler, Rita and Don Hebert, Terri and Ron Spooner, Diane Beaulier, and many more. Many thanks for the kindness and compassion of Beacon Hospice of Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Robin's memory to the Church of Faith c/o Clyde Campbell, PO Box 57, Canaan, Maine 04924.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.