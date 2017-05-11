Rodney A. Holbrook (1945-2017)

NEW VINEYARD - Rodney A. Holbrook, 72, of New Vineyard passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on May 9, 2017 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn after a brief illness.

Rodney was born on January 7, 1945 in Farmington to the late Irving C. And Sylvia (Wells) Holbrook.

He attended New Vineyard Grammar School and Anson Academy, graduating in 1963.

On June 27, 1965, Rodney married his best friend and high school sweetheart, Norma J. St. Peter in New Vineyard. They enjoyed 51 years together snowmobiling, camping, fishing, and playing cards with friends. Ox pulling and watching horse pulls were favorite past times. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities – he had a quiet voice but a loud clap! Family, friends and their cats, Cloe and Fred were most important to him. He spent most of his life working on the family dairy farm, Hillcrest Farm, in New Vineyard. He also logged wood for many years, worked for the Town of New Vineyard as: Selectman, snow plowing, and roadside mowing.

Rodney was a past President of the Maine Draft Horse and Ox Association and of the New England Ox Teamsters Association. He was a past member of the Anson/North Anson Snowmobile Club and a current member of the New Vineyard North Snowmobile Club.

Rodney was known as the New Vineyard Flag Man. In 2009, he and Norma proposed a project to the New Vineyard North Snowmobile Club and New Vineyard Historical Society to collect donations to purchase and install 48 American flags in the community. The number of flags displayed grew to 76. Every season since the flags started waving, he had installed them in May and removed them in October and on a daily basis checked to ensure they were free to wave. He took great pride in these street flags. Volunteers of the New Vineyard Fire Department will carry on his work.

Rodney is survived by; his wife, Norma Holbrook of New Vineyard; a son, Thomas Holbrook and wife Angie of Farmington; a daughter, Lisa Thompson and husband Tim of Farmington; a grandson, Geoffrey Holbrook and wife Samantha of Madison; granddaughters, Christiana “Chrissy” Holbrook of Farmington, Mikala Holbrook and fiancé Shane Webber of New Vineyard, Lilly Holbrook of Farmington, Chelsea Thompson Russell and husband Benjamin of Madrid, Spain, and Makenzie Thompson of Portland; great-granddaughter Natalie Webber and great-grandson “to be” Brady Holbrook; brother, Lewis Holbrook and wife Shirley of New Vineyard; sisters, Eleanor Pooler and husband Rance of Solon, Lucille Bates and husband Herbert of Hermon, Donna Holbrook of New Vineyard, and Barbara Steward of Augusta; sisters-in-law Christine Belangia and husband Charlie of Weld, Arlene Thomas and husband Howard of New Harbor; brother-in-law, Ernest St. Peter of Anson; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; also many great friends.

He was predeceased by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rodney’s memory to the New Vineyard North Snowmobile Club, C/O Richard Hargreaves, PO Box 72, New Vineyard, ME 04956. The funds will be used for the purchase of future street flags.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 1 to 3 PM at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. A graveside service will follow at 4 PM at the Pratt Corner Cemetery, Rte 27, in New Vineyard with Rev. Richard Dubuc officiating.