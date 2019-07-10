Rodney Bruce Charrier (1944-2019)

SKOWHEGAN - Rodney Bruce Charrier, 74, passed away July 3, 2019 in Rockwood. He was born December 30, 1944 in Skowhegan, the son of Louie Edmund and MeLena Louise (Lessard) Charrier.

He was a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1962. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army until his honorable discharge. He was employed by the Skowhegan Police Department then he went to Somerset County Sheriff's Department for many years. He retired as Chief Deputy. He was a member of the Skowhegan-Madison ELKS, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion Post 16. Rodney enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Rodney is survived by his son, John P. Charrier and wife Lynn of Skowhegan; granddaughter, Sarah Gail Charrier of Skowhegan; sister-in-law, Beatrice Charrier of Skowhegan; brother-in-law, Henry Sirois; special nephew and fishing buddy, Kenneth Charrier of Hartland; sister-in-law, Ruth E. and husband Howard Tripp of Skowhegan, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marion W. Charrier, whom he married June 12th 1971 until her death in September 2010; 5 sisters, Lucille “Tillie” Whittemore and husband Carleton, Jeannette F. Jarvais and husband Edward, Lorraine Poulin and husband Roland, June Ward and husband Carl, Ramona Sirois; 5 brothers, Robert P. Charrier (infant), Phillip R. Charrier, Louis E. Charrier II and wife Verletta, Bernard Charrier and wife Kathleen, Gary Charrier.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peter-Shortier American Legion Post #16 in Skowhegan following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Rodney's memory to the American Legion Post #16 Scholarship for High School Seniors, c/o Peter-Shortier, American Legion, PO Box 13, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.