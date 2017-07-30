Rodney L. Swett (1959-2017)

CLINTON - Rodney L. Swett, 58, of Clinton joined his loving wife Julie early Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017 after his battle with cancer.

Born on March 12, 1959 in Waterville, Rodney was the son of Lowell E. and Annie B. Swett. A graduate of Messalonskee High School and Kennebec Valley Technical College, Rod married Julie (Bell) Swett in 1981 and they had two children, Tyler and Megan. He most recently worked for Medical Care Development, of Skowhegan, in maintenance. He had previously held a similar position at L.L. Bean.

Rod will best be remembered for his love of the outdoors and his willingness to help anyone in need. Rod would often be found deep in the woods at one of his many secret fishing or hunting spots or helping at the Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair. His wide-ranging knowledge of so many things was appreciated by all. Rod loved bragging about his granddaughter Alexis and was excited to learn he would be a grandfather for a second time.

Rod is survived by his parents, Annie and Lowell Swett, of Oakland; his son, Tyler Swett and his wife Tina of Brewer; his daughter, Megan Reed and her husband Ryan, and their daughter Alexis, of Waterville; his brothers, Danny Swett, of Oakland, and David Swett, of Rome; his sister, Jane Pellerin, of Belgrade. Rod was predeceased by his loving wife Julie of Clinton, as well as his sisters Debra and Susan Swett.

The family wishes to thank everyone who has been of help to us during this difficult time.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5 at Brown Memorial United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Clinton. All are welcome to attend and share in memories of Rod's life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation payable to the Clinton Fire Association, PO Box 103, Clinton, ME 04927 for help in purchasing a power chair for their use.