Rodney Paul Schanck (1964-2019)

FARMINGTON – Rodney Paul Schanck, 55, of East Wilton, died of natural causes in the Emergency Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

He was born March 1, 1964, in Farmington, a son of Vernon J. and Dianne L. (Carter) Schanck. He was a 1983 graduate of Mt. Blue High School where he was a member of the 1980 State Championship football team.

On Sept. 3, 1988, he married his best friend, Rhonda “Charlie” Backus at Old South Congregational Church, Farmington. Together, they enjoyed raising a loving family and working hard to achieve family goals. Rodney is described by his family as having been a very loving child and a “cuddler” as a little boy. He had an infectious giggle and was a “teaser” and an “instigator." Rodney perceived himself to be invincible and would tackle the toughest of projects. He was self-employed and owned Rodney’s Repairs, which grew from an appliance repair business to include plumbing and heating as well.

He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and especially hunting. He spent quality time coaching youth sports, helping his boys design and construct the fastest models for the Pine Wood Derby and attend the events that his children most enjoyed throughout their school career. He was a member of Patriots Nation, loved going to the movies and always enjoyed a good home cooked meal. What he will be remembered for most was his love and devotion to his family.

He is loved by his wife of 31 years, Rhonda, and children: Jordan Schanck and his wife, Miranda; Jamison Schanck and his partner Alanna Atkinson; Olivia Schanck; Ridge Sisk and his significant other, Deanna Barnett and their son, Dalton Sisk, all of East Wilton; his father and step-mother, Vernon and Patricia Ann Schanck of Farmington; his step-father, Ezra Pease of Farmington; a sister, Dianna Pomerleau and her husband, Craig of Jay and a step-brother, Lonny Jones and his wife, Mechelle of TN.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and extended family members and close friends, all of whom will continue to love and miss him. He was predeceased by his mother, Dianne and brother-in-law, Lt. Col. Michael Backus.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial visitation Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, where a Celebration of Life Service will be

held the following day, Sunday Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Wilton Lions Club. All are welcome to attend and to continue to share heartfelt remembrances. You are encouraged to visit his memorial wall at ​www.wilesrc.com​, to leave a kind word and to view his video tribute.