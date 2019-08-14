Roger B. Williams (1931-2019)

FARMINGTON – Roger B. Williams, 87, of Farmington, died Monday, Aug. 12, at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center.

He was born in Danvers, Mass. on Oct. 16, 1931, a son of Myron A. and Hattie Mae (Phelps) Williams and on June 17, 1950, married Gladys “Kay” Nichols in East Livermore at the Methodist Church. She passed July 13, 2019. Roger and Kay made their home in Brunswick before moving to California, and eventually back to Maine where they purchased the Luce Studio in Farmington, where he was a successful photographer. He was known for photographing many area high schools seniors, as well as grade school students, area athletic events, and weddings.

He played the guitar since the age of 15 and music was an important part of his life, having followed bluegrass bands, “Blistered Fingers” and “Rustic Harmony” on the Bluegrass Festival Circuit as well as regularly attending “picking parties.” Roger enjoyed painting in his later years and was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, and playing golf.

He is survived by his children; Debra Harris and her husband, Adrian of Farmington, Brenda Fleury and her husband, Phil of Mt. Vernon, Rhonda Jones and her husband, Steve of North Turner, and Roger Williams, II and his wife, Sherry of North Turner; 9 grandchildren;10 great grandchildren; 2 sister-in-law’s, Rita Nichols of Minot and Mabel Soucy of Livermore Falls; He was predeceased by his siblings, Dot, Eleanor, Tommy, Ruth, Barbara, Buddy, Norma, and Douglas. The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their loving care.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington with interment following at Fairview Cemetery. Following the interment, the family will welcome all back to the Center for refreshments. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday from 11 am until the time of the services. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Roger’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route #1, #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

