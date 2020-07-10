Roger Cox Plaisted (1938-2020)

FARMINGTON - Roger Cox Plaisted, 82, formerly of Vienna, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Orchard Park Apartments of Farmington where he resided for several months.

Roger was born in Thomaston, Maine, on May 15, 1938. He was the son of Roger and Marjorie (Boyd) Plaisted.

He attended schools in Lincolnville, ME, and Camden High School and graduated valedictorian of his high school class in 1956. After high school, Roger attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering (with Distinction).

On June 18, 1961, he married his beloved wife Ruby Eleanor Olive Currier. Together they enjoyed 58 years of loving marriage until her death on November 23, 2019. Nearly eight months later, he is now reunited with his true love in heaven.

Roger and Ruby moved to Burlington, Massachusetts in 1961, where he established a successful career with RCA (now part of Lockheed Martin). Over the years, he was a member and Director of the Burlington Jaycees, was an active member of the UCC Church of Burlington, acted as a selectman for the Town of Burlington, and participated in many other activities. His hobbies included playing bridge, operating his ham radio, biking, gardening, cooking, fishing, and the magic of bringing anything with moving parts - from pocket watches to cars - back to life.

Roger retired after a satisfying 35 year career spent designing circuitry for countless electronics, exploring the limits of state-of-the-art technology, and researching & developing cutting edge techniques. In 1994, he and his wife moved permanently to their farmhouse in Vienna, Maine, where they had summered for many years. They would live out the rest of their lives there, visited often, and loved much, until the challenges of old bones and an old home led them to the caring staff at Orchard Park.

Roger was a kind hearted and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and, great-grandfather. He helped all of us many times over the years whether it was via his heart or his hands. We were so very, very lucky to have had him in our lives. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to being predeceased by his wife, Ruby, he was predeceased by his sisters M. Marjorie Plaisted, of Brewer, Maine, and Christine (French) Herbst, of Enterprise, Alabama. Roger is survived by his son, Roger Robinson Plaisted, of Boston, MA; two daughters: Eleanor Marjorie Plaisted Pass and husband David W. Pass of Chelsea, Maine and Elizabeth Jeanne Samarjian and husband Stephen G. Samarjian of Burlington, MA; his five grandchildren: Benjamin J. Pass and his wife, Georgianna Gatcomb-Pass of Mariaville, ME; Rebecca A. Pass, and Jeffrey E. Pass of Chelsea, ME; Stephanie E. Samarjian and Josephine E. Samarjian of Burlington, MA; one great grandson: Floyd D. Pass; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park for their love and care of Roger. Please consider remembrance gifts to the Franklin County Animal Shelter at www.fcanimalshelter.org or 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, ME 04938. Roger and Ruby’s services will be held together on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Mount View Cemetery, Camden, with Rev. Laura Church of the Vienna Methodist Church officiating and will follow Covid-19 guidelines. The family kindly asks that you bring a chair if needed.

Roger's family invites you to share a condolence or a kind word.

Cremation and memorial graveside services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road (US Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington, Maine.