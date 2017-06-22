Roger Dale Prestridge (1950-2017)

AUGUSTA - Roger Dale Prestridge, 67, of Wilton, passed away June 20, 2017 at Maine Veterans' Homes in Augusta surrounded by family.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1950 in Palestine, Texas, a son of William and Murtie Teel Prestridge. He attended Palestine High School.

In 1968 he began his career in the Army. He was stationed in Fort Kent, KY, Kaiserslautern, Germany, South Vietnam, and Fort Benning, GA. While in the Army he received several medals and awards including a Silver Star, Meritorious Service, and three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters. He retired in 1988 as a Sergeant First Class. He earned his wings in 101st airborne and was an instructor in Germany. He enjoyed fishing, raising animals and working in his flowers and gardens, landscaping, and took pride in his whole property.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; daughter Kimberly and husband Ralph Black; daughter Miriam and fiancé Rick Fitzpatrick; step-daughter Kristina and husband Brian Leahy; step-son Arden and wife Kris Starbird; brothers, William Jr. and wife Carole, Thomas and wife Sheila; 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many aunts & uncles. He was predeceased by his sister Martha; and step-daughter, Tamara.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. from the Wilton United Methodist Church with Rev. Roy Pike, Officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Committal services with Military Honors will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, with a reception to follow at Wilton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial donations to Maine Veterans’ Homes, 310 Cony Rd. Augusta, ME 04330.