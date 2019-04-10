Roger Forrest Mulherin (1936-2019)

CHESTERVILLE - Roger Forrest Mulherin, 82, passed peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by the love of his family early in the morning on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was a humble and loving husband, father, family man and friend and will be deeply and forever missed by April, his wife of 42 years, and their devoted children Laurel and Jesse and their families.

He is also greatly loved by his children Mary, Forrest, Kenneth, Elnora and Debbie, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and his faithful dog and companion, Indie. He is survived by his brother Vernon and his wife Ada and a large and cherished family. His family will be forever grateful to Kathy Gregory and Kelly Norton, his home care aids and friends, who provided him with loving care and companionship.

A generous, caring and hardworking man, Roger was first and foremost dedicated to providing for his family. He was a Mainer through and through whose motto was, “no problem,” if asked by anyone for a helping hand. A man of many strengths, his Irish spirit always shown through in his laughter and playful sense of humor. Roger’s love for people and animals was a constant in his life and he will always be remembered for his giving nature and his compassionate soul.

The loving son of Forrest and Sybil Mulherin, Roger was an extremely hard worker throughout his life, helping on the family farm in Litchfield, with his 10 brothers and sisters before entering the Air Force during the Korean War. Naturally talented and innovative, Roger worked as a journeyman pipefitter for much of his career.

After a job-related injury, he went on to work as a bus driver and custodian at the Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon for 13 years. There he became a beloved friend to every child where he was an example of kindness, care and a job well done. Always eager to go above and beyond, Roger designed and built the school’s computer room, which is named after him. His retirement in 2005, inspired Cape Cod Hill to hold a surprise, school-wide celebration to honor his years of friendship and service. During his retirement, Roger and April enjoyed their family and many years exploring Maine from Ogunquit to Presque Isle.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor him later this summer. Anyone interested in remembering Roger can make a donation to the Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice Center, 236 Stetson Rd., Auburn, ME 04210, whose staff so greatly cared for him in his final days.