CHESTERVILLE - A Celebration of Life Open House will be held for Roger Mulherin on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mulherin home at 30 Chesterville Hill Road, in Chesterville (rain or shine.) Roger was a caring and fun-loving friend to all, who would have loved a good get together with his family and friends. Please come for lunch, cupcakes and good conversation.