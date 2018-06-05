Roger Sammis Titus (1926-2018)

WINSLOW - Roger Sammis Titus, 92, passed away June 1, 2018 at Gray Birch Living Center in Augusta.

He was born April 25, 1926 in Huntington, New York, the son of Samuel J. and Ella E. (Green) Titus.

He graduated from Oyster Bay High School in 1944 and continued his education at Parsons' School of Design, graduating in 1949. On February 9, 1952 he married Jennie Warren at the First Congregational UC Church. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from September, 1944 ​until his honorable discharge​ in June 1946.

Roger and his wife Jennie owned and operated Titus Interior Decorators in ​R​idgefield, Connecticut from 1952 to 1954, and thenTitus Interior Decorators in Waterville where Roger continued working until well into his 80s. He was a member of the Waterville Community Garden Club, Ballroom Dance Club, Evening Sandwich Program (30 years), Heart of Maine Squares, ​Silver Sneakers, ​Waterville First Congregational UCC, and Masons.

Roger enjoyed making stained glass items, gardening, dancing, exercise classes, ​and actively pursued these hobbies through the age of 91. His joy of gardening and tending to indoor plants continued throughout the remaining days of his life while living and being cared for at Gray Birch.

He is survived by his son, Lauchlin Titus and wife Linda of Vassalboro; his daughter, Elizabeth Bridges and husband Arthur of Morrill; grandson, Miah Titus of Orono; granddaughter, Morgan Rau and husband Tory ​of Vassalboro; 2 great granddaughters, Evelyn Titus of Old Town/Orono and Sovie Rau of Vassalboro; 2 great grandsons, Noah Rau and Finn Rau, both of Vassalboro; sister-in-law, Pauline Titus of Alaska. He was predeceased by his wife, Jennie (Warren) Titus; 2 brothers, Durrell Titus and wife Lynn, and Gerald Titus.

A Celebration of Life will be held ​ on June 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm ​at ​the First Congregational UCC, 7 Eustis Parkway, Waterville, ME 04901.

While Roger never felt that there could be too many flowers, he would also wish that friends would make donations in his memory to the First Congregational UCC, Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.