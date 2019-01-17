Roland A. Gourde (1925-2019)

CANTON - Roland A. Gourde, 93, of Hartford, passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton, with his family by his side.

He was born in Chisholm on April 18, 1925, a son of Joseph and Marie (L’Italien) Gourde.

He served proudly in the army during World War II and the Korean conflict, was employed as custodian of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church where he was baptized, and co-owned two businesses, Down East Cabinetry in Auburn, and Pineridge Woodworks in Jay/LF. He was a creative artist, woodworker, and storyteller who stole the hearts of many whom he encountered and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his brother, Leo Gourde, a resident of the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris; several nieces, nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews and his “adopted” family, with whom he lived for over two decades: Donald and Sharon Fournier of Hartford and their children Chelsea and Nicholas.

Roland was predeceased by his infant brother Napoleon, and siblings Theresa Brady, Albert Gourde, Albertine LaPointe and Cecile Hennessy.

Remembrance gits may be given to the charity of one’s choice. Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, (Rte. 133), Friday, Jan. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Rev.Paul Dumais as celebrant. Following Mass, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Parish Hall. Spring burial at Holy Cross Cemetery Livermore Falls.