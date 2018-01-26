Roland E. Bilodeau (1925-2018)

WINSLOW - Roland E. Bilodeau, 92, passed away Jan. 20, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by his family.

He was born May 26, 1925 in Waterville, the son of Pierre J. and Mabel M. (LaCombe) Bilodeau.

He was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1943. Roland was a veteran who proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He then continued his education at the University of Maine, Orono, graduating in 1950. He was employed as a chemical engineer in the pulp and paper industry for 38 years and over the years worked for Hollingsworth and Whitney, Scott Paper and S.D. Warren. On Nov. 9, 1992 he married Marie Jeanne Cyr in Caribou. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, hunting, and coin collecting.

Roland is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marie Jeanne (Cyr) Bilodeau of Winslow; son, John Bilodeau and wife Karen Andrus of Winslow; daughter, Diane Smith and husband Frederick of Watertown, Wisconsin; brother, Gerald Bilodeau and wife Madeline of Newton, Massachusetts; three step sons, Claude Dugas and wife Diane, Pierre Dugas and wife Margoliene, and Guy Dugas and wife Guylaine, all of Maria, PQ Canada; 5 grandsons, Nicholas Bilodeau and partner Jessica Davis of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Michael Bilodeau and partner Melissa Reynolds of Portland, Stephen Smith and wife Heather of Wisconsin, Eben Andrus of Portland, and Timothy Andrus and partner Cecily Glowick of Portland; 5 granddaughters, Amanda Bilodeau of Cape Elizabeth, Rebekah Brusven and husband Gregg, Ruth Ann Wesemann and husband Cory, Sharon Leofilos and husband Allen all of Wisconsin, and Elusia Andrus and partner Thomas Creighton of Dillon, Colorado; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Roland was predeceased by his parents and his first wife Rose (Poulin) Bilodeau.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Roland's memory to the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water Street, Hallowell, ME 04347. This foundation benefits wounded and injured veterans and their families.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.