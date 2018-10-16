Roland Joseph Michaud (1926-2018)

WINSLOW - Roland Joseph Michaud, 92, passed away Oct. 13, 2018 at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville.

He was born March 23, 1926 in Waterville, the son of Rosaire and Florida (Coro) Michaud.

He graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1944. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Machinist Third Class, stationed on the U.S.S. Corson during World War II until his honorable discharge. On April 29, 1950, he married Marilyn Denis at St. John’s Church in Winslow. He worked for 40 years at Scott Paper Company/Kimberly Clark mill in Winslow. Roland was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow, a member of the VFW Post 8835 in Winslow. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, snowshoe making, mounting deer and moose antlers, and camping. During his stay at Lakewood, he enjoyed listening to accordion music performed by Mr. Raven.

Roland is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Michaud; 2 sons, Steven J. Michaud and wife Doris of Oakland, Thomas R. Michaud of Winslow; 2 daughters, Sandra M. Michaud of Dania Beach, Florida, Cheryl A. Cote and husband John of Vassalboro; 2 brothers, Harold Michaud and wife Theresa of Winslow, Joe Michaud and wife Sondra of Hudson Falls, New York; 3 sisters, Gloria Lewis and husband Ted of Winslow, Lorette Clair of Winslow, Jackie Morin and husband Don of Lewiston; granddaughter, Alison Genness and husband Matt of Clinton; 4 grandsons, Jonathan and Jeremy Cote of Vassalboro, Quentin Damasio of Dania Beach Florida, Brandon Michaud of Portland; sister-in law, Madeline Holmes of Paspebiac; several loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Violet Meader; 4 brothers-in-law, Reggie Meader, Gary Clair, Hazen Holmes, and Laurien Denis; sister-in-law Geraldine Fontaine and husband George.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood Continuing Center and Beacon Hospice for their care during his stay.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 26, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. John’s Catholic Church in Winslow with a reception to follow at Notre Dame Parish Hall in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing, may make donations in Roland’s memory to VFW Post 8835, 175 Veteran Drive, Winslow, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.