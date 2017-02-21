Roland P. Allain, Jr. (1950-2017)

MADISON - Roland P. Allain, Jr., 66, passed away on Feb. 16, 2017, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on May 22, 1950, in Skowhegan, the son of Roldand P. Sr., and Patricia A. (Stoodley) Allain. He was educated in the schools of Madison and Bingham, graduating from Bingham High School in 1969.

On Oct. 30, 1999, he married Pauline Bowring in Madison. He was employed for 20 years at New Balance in Norridgewock as a chemical handler. He was a member of the American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 and the Sandy River Golf Course. Roland enjoyed golf, bingo, and fishing.

Roldand is survived by his wife of 17 years, Pauline (Bowring) Allain of Madison; two sons: Roland P. Allain III and wife Lynn of Madison, Larry L. Swett of Madison; a daughter, Amy M Glidden of Norridgewock; two grandsons: Michael A. Maglaras II and wife Jamie of Madison, Lance S. Glidden of Norridgewock; granddaughter, Sierra Gagnon; great granddaughter, Harmony M. L. Maglaras of Madison; great grandson, Carter L.A. Maglaras of Madison; brother, Dale and Anita White of Norridgewock; Gale Diggs of Virginia; Maurice and Tornia Bowring of Norridgewock; Cindy Fife of South Berwick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roland P. Sr. and Patricia (Stoodley) Allain; step mother, Carroll Allain; brothers: Gordon Allain, Wayne Mitchell; Timber Bowring, Sr.; sisters: Brenda Bollier, December Bowring, and Allison Bowring.

A benefit supper will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Madison, followed by a Celebration of Life from 7 to 10 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Roland's memory to MaineGeneral Hospice, 10 Water Street, Suite 307, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.