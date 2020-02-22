Rolanda Lee Violette (1962-2020)

SKOWHEGAN - Rolanda Lee Violette, 58, passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. She was born Feb. 6, 1962 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Roland J. and Elma K. (Quaiser) Violette.

She graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1980. Rolanda's favorite hobbies was doing many crafts with her nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed caring for her many pets.

Rolanda is survived by brothers, Gerard Violette and wife Rena of Arizona, Gregory Violette of Massachusetts, Joel Violette and wife Laurie of Skowhegan, Andre Violette and wife Denise of Oklahoma; sister, Kathryn Violette and partner Bruce O'Donald of Anson. A special niece and caretaker Olivia Violette. Other nieces, Daphne Clemons, Briana Piazza, Chantal Violette, Nichole Shiver, Deidre Fisher, Desiree Liscomb, Jessica Conant, Amanda Benedict, Shannon LeClerc, Justina Violette and Gianna Violette; 3 nephews, Nathaniel Violette, Adams Violette, and Gregory P. Violette; Uncle, Robert Violette and wife Nancy of Winslow; Aunt, Carol Edwards and husband Bruce of Skowhegan; cousins, Kim Violette of Skowhegan, Jody Carson and husband Michael of Skowhegan.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends later in the spring and a gathering will be held at the Violette home in Skowhegan. At Rolanda L. Violette’s request there will be no funeral or visitation hours.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.