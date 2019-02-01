Ron Chayer (1939-2019)

SIDNEY - Ron Chayer, 79, passed away peacefully, with his wife of more than 50 years, Claire Bruce Chayer, by his side, on Jan. 27, 2019 at Togus VA Medical Center, Augusta, Maine.

Ron was born in July of 1939 in Waterville.

He is a graduate of Waterville High School, and served our country in the Army, stationed in South Korea and Fort Bragg in North Carolina. After his service, he attended Bryant College in Boston, graduated from University of Maine with a Bachelor’s degree in Business, and Thomas College in Waterville with a Master’s degree in Business. Ron worked for Keyes Fiber Company in Waterville as their Director of Information Technology until his retirement in 1994, and continued utilizing his skills and love of computers by consulting for Credit Unions and schools, where he was affectionately called the nickname “’Puter Man” by the students. He continued consulting up until shortly before his passing.

He met and married his wife, Claire Bruce, in 1967, and moved to Winslow, where they raised their two sons, Steven and David. Ron enjoyed participating in the school’s sport programs, particularly Hockey, with their boys. Later in life, they loved to travel and spend time with their grandchildren, Hope, Stevie, Brayton and Nathaniel. Ron’s favorite pastimes were many, as he never wished to sit still. Along with his hours of landscaping and tinkering with home improvements, he enjoyed playing golf and cribbage with his friends, and spending quality time with his furry love, dog Lacee.

He is survived by his beloved family, sons and their spouses, Steve and Tricia Chayer of Weeks Mills, Maine, and Dave and Olivia Chayer of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, granddaughters Hope Chhum of Medford, Massachusetts and Stevie Chayer, his “oldest grandson,” Peter Chhum, and grandsons Nathaniel and Brayton Chayer. Ron is predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Ernestine and brother Harold Chayer.

The family sincerely wishes to thank all of the wonderful staff from Hospice, with special thanks to Linda and Gil.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to: V.A. V.S. Hospice Unit Voluntary Services 135, Department of Vet Affairs, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330

Friends and family are welcome to attend a Memorial service, to be held at Veteran’s Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mount Vernon Road in Augusta, on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m., at the American Legion, Oakland, Maine.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.