Ronald A. Lepage (1948-2018)

LEWISOTN - Ronald A. Lepage, 69, passed away Jan. 20, 2018 at D'Youville Pavillion, surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 21, 1948 in Lewiston, the son of Levis and Yvonne (Lafleur) Lepage.

He was educated in the schools of Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1966. He was employed for 30 years as a ship designer at Bath Iron Works. He was a member of the St. Louis Church in Auburn and of the National Rifleman Association. Ronald enjoyed coin collecting, antique autos, reading and doing research, hunting, fishing, computer programming, loved animals, especially birds, and drinking Moxie.

Ronald is survived by his sister, Jeanne Luce and husband David of Winslow; 2 godchildren, Arthur Jones of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kathleen Lepage of Polk City, Iowa; 8 nephews, Ryan Jones of Thomaston, Mark LePage of Pelham, New Hampshire, Carl Lepage, Gregory Lepage both of Connecticut, Robert Lepage, David Lepage both of Wisconsin, Christopher Lepage of Minnesota, and James Lepage of Massachusetts; 4 nieces, Danielle Jones of Washington, DC, Mary Anne (LePage) Kinney of Knox, Deborah (Lepage) Burgess of Connecticut, and Jennifer Lepage of Montana. He was predeceased by his parents, Levis and Yvonne Lepage; brothers, Henry, Paul, Daniel, and Raymond; and a special uncle to all, Robert LaFleur.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Church in Belfast.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ronald's memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.