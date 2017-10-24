Ronald G. Morin (1938-2017)

BENTON - Ronald G. Morin, 79, died peacefully at home after a long battle of cancer.

He was born March 14, 1938 in Waterville, the son of Malcolm and Anita (Durette) Morin.

After graduating from Waterville High School, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served in Vietnam and later retired as a Master Sergeant after 20 years. He then served for 19 years with the Air Force in Civil Service, retiring again as a G.M.13. He had a dry sense of humor and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; three daughters, Tracy Zorichak and husband Richard of California, Anita Fomin and husband Dimitry of Arkansas, and Tina Pryor of Virginia; son, David of Florida; he was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta with Father Patrick Agbodi as officiate.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ronald’s memory to MaineGeneral Hospice Volunteers of Kennebec Valley, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901-0828.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.