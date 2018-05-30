Ronald H. Poulin (1949-2018)

WEST GARDINER - Ronald H. Poulin, 69, passed away May 19, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born January 20, 1949 in Augusta, the son of Henry L. and Rachael (Goullet) Poulin.

He was educated in local area schools and graduated from Hall-Dale High School in 1968. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force until his honorable discharge. On June 9, 1984 he married Dawn Kelley in West Gardiner. He was self-employed and worked with Poulin’s Electric Motor and was former owner/manager of Poulin Building Offices.

Ronald was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Hallowell and enjoyed playing horse shoes, doing projects around home and cottage, snowmobiling, ATV riding, boating, working on his nature trail and cabin. He especially enjoyed gatherings with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dawn (Kelley) Poulin of West Gardiner; daughter, Molly Suttie and husband Kristian of Fairfield; granddaughter, Elsie Suttie of Fairfield; brother-in-law, Neal Kelley and wife Betty of South Gardiner; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Marquis of Orlando, Florida, Rosalie LaPierre of South Portland, Dale Gordon of Winslow, Norine Kelley ad partner Gary Walker of Albion, and Jeanne Kelley of Belgrade; many cousins, nieces and nephews that were dearly loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ronald’s memory to the American Heart Association, Maine Affiliate, 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.